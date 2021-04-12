BJP should stop spreading lies about NRC, says Binoy Tamang

Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM-Binoy) president Binoy Tamang has urged the BJP not to spread misinformation regarding the effects of NRC on Gorkhas in Assam.



Talking to media persons in Darjeeling, Tamang stated that recently in a BJP rally in Kurseong, attended by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, the BJP's Kurseong candidate BP Bajgain had claimed that the NRC had in no way adversely affected the Gorkhas residing in Assam. This was met with immense criticism from Gorkhas from all over India, especially Assam.

"Now, the BJP has come up with a crafty ploy. They have got Gorkha leaders affiliated to the BJP from Assam assigned with the task of spreading misinformation about NRC in the Darjeeling Hills. You can stay here, enjoy the natural beauty and even extend support and campaign for your party candidates. It is your fundamental right. However, you should not engage in politics of deceit just for your own narrow gains. The wellbeing of your community should be held way above the wellbeing of your political party" stated Tamang.

He stated that more than 1.16 lakh Gorkhas have been adversely affected by NRC in Assam. "Names of many have been struck off; many are languishing in detention camps; many have been declared D voters; many have landed in foreign tribunal and there are arrest warrants issues against the names of many," added Tamang.

He stated that the same BJP leaders including Bhaskar Sharma, Kishor Uppadhyay, Prem Tamang who are on a round of the Darjeeling Hills, had staged protests against him (Binoy Tamang,) waved black flags and pasted posters when Tamang had visited Assam to meet the Gorkha community affected by NRC. "However, we believe in peace. You are our guests. You are welcome to the Hills. Our only request is not spread misinformation," added the GJM president.

Earlier during the day, the BJP leaders from Assam in a media conference in Kalimpong had claimed that both Binoy Tamang and Bimal Gurung were painting a wrong picture of NRC to reap political benefits.