BJP scared to death, says Abhishek after Tripura police denies nod to hold rally

Kolkata: After Trinamool Congress (TMC) was denied the permission to hold a rally in Tripura on September 16, led by party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the leader on Monday alleged that the BJP was 'scared to death' and was using all its might to stop him from entering the north-eastern state. TMC had sought permission from the police to hold a rally in Tripura on September 16 after cops imposed a blanket ban to hold the same on September 15.



"@BJP4India is SCARED TO DEATH and @BjpBiplab is using all his might & resources to prevent me from entering Tripura. Keep trying but you CANNOT stop me. Your fear of @AITCofficial shows that your days in governance are numbered," Abhishek tweeted, adding "Truth be told. Yeh Daar Humein Accha Laga."

Abhishek Banerjee was supposed to lead a rally in Agartala on September 15. Accordingly, Trinamool leaders from Bengal along with their counterparts in Tripura made preparations for the rally. Just 48 hours before the rally, Tripura police administration imposed a blanket ban on the rally. The police also said stern action would be taken if any attempt was made to flout the ban.

The permission to hold the rally on September 16 was turned down, citing law and order issue in view of Viswakarma Puja which would be held on September 17.

Tapas Roy, veteran TMC leader, said: "BJP has become scared of Abhishek Banerjee both in Bengal and in Tripura and at the national-level. BJP believes in one-party system.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, TMC Rajya Sabha MP, said: "Every day, BJP had held meetings flouting the pandemic protocols in Bengal for day in and day out and any statement on the matter does not suit them."