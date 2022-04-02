BJP-run govt in Karnataka is country's most corrupt: Rahul

Bengaluru: Setting the mood for Assembly elections in Karnataka due next year, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday exhorted party leaders in the State to work together, as he set an ambitious target to win a minimum of 150 seats.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to speak about corruption in his election rallies, but the country's "most corrupt government" is in Karnataka, run by the BJP.

Gandhi said the Congress will win in Karnataka with a huge majority in the 225-member assembly, and will form a government that will work for poor, weaker sections, small traders , small and medium businesses, and take the state on the "right path once again".

"We are faced with an election in Karnataka, and Karnataka has always had the spirit of the Congress party. This is a natural Congress state," Gandhi said. Addressing Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's extended executive meeting here, he said, "We should be very clear in our mind that we are going to get not less than 150 seats. So we should start our calculations."

Noting that winning a minimum 150 seats is not a difficult task, Gandhi said, this is actually quite an easy one for Congress, if the party gets together, fights together in a united way, fights on the right issues and if it guarantees merit as the criteria for candidates, leaders and workers.

He said it is very important to promote people based on the service they have done for the party, instead of promoting those based on likes and dislikes. "....we should be absolutely ruthless with this idea. I don't think we should be deciding tickets based on past history, what a person has done 20 years ago. I think we should be basing tickets on the work the person is doing for the party today," he said, adding that loyal, good representatives of the party, must be protected and rewarded.

This is the first visit of the top Congress leader to the State as it prepares for the assembly elections, amid speculations that early polls is also a possibility.

Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, state Congress president D K Shivakumar, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah were among a host of senior leaders present at the event.

Gandhi in his address called on Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Kharge and other senior leaders to fight the election

unitedly.