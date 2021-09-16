BJP-RSS 'fake Hindus', indulge in 'brokerage' of religion: Rahul

New Delhi: Calling the BJP-RSS people "fake Hindus", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that they use religion for their benefit and indulge in its 'dalali (brokerage)'.



Addressing the foundation day of the All India Mahila Congress here, Gandhi said the ideology of the Congress is completely opposite of the BJP-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and only one of the two ideologies can rule the country.

Asserting that Goddess Lakshmi stands for the power that helps one attain one's goals and Goddess Durga stands for the power that protects, the former Congress chief said while his party had strengthened these powers when in government, the ruling BJP dispensation have diminished these powers.

"Ye kis prakar ke Hindu hain? Ye jhoote Hindu hain. Ye Hindu dharm ka prayog karte hain, ye dharm ki dalali karte hain, magar ye Hindu nahin hain (What kind of Hindus are they? They are fake Hindus. They use Hindu religion, they indulge in brokerage of religion, but they are not Hindus," Gandhi said attacking the BJP and the RSS.

The former Congress chief alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "shivers with fear" and on China's stern look says "no one has taken our land".

"They (Chinese) took thousands of kilometers of land, but the Prime Minister of India says that no one took the land. ... Whole life is a lie, he has run away from the truth. There is no power," Gandhi said attacking the prime minister.

The BJP lashed out at Gandhi, accusing him of being "disconnected from the ground", after his "fake Hindus" remark and attack at Modi.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh hit out at Gandhi saying that no one takes him seriously.

"Rahul Gandhi should not make these statements. He is totally disconnected from the ground. He has no information. That is the main problem," he told reporters.