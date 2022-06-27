BJP rejects claims of attack on Rahul's office was to appease Irani

Alappuzha/Kochi: The BJP on Sunday rejected Congress claims that MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad was allegedly vandalised, on CPI(M) directions, to appease Union Minister Smriti Irani who had last month visited the high range district in Kerala and claimed that no development has been undertaken there. BJP state president K Surendran said that in states controlled by the party they have countered Gandhi politically and not like this and there was no need for Sangh Parivar to be happy about the attack as claimed by the Congress.



Surendran, while speaking to reporters at Alappuzha, alleged that such attacks were tactics of the CPI(M) to divert attention from the allegations against the CM and the Congress has fallen into this web spun by the Left party.

He said that Congress was chasing shadows by claiming that the attack on Gandhi's office was carried out on the orders of CPI(M) to appease the BJP.

Surendran's response came after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan, speaking to reporters at Kochi, alleged that on May 3 Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani had urged her party members here to oust Gandhi from Wayanad.

However, as BJP could not do that, the "quotation" was taken up by CPI(M), Satheesan alleged and said that even the latter does not have the wherewithal to oust Gandhi from Wayanad.

The Congress leadership had made this allegation on Saturday also.

During her visit to Wayanad, Irani had said there was "much that has not been done" in the district and also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying, "I am not Rahul Gandhi, I don't run from Amethi."

On a query by reporters that there are allegations Gandhi has not done anything for Wayanad district, the LoP responded by saying that perhaps that is why documents and files, regarding the projects or work the Congress MP was carrying out there for kidney and heart patients, were stolen by those who vandalised his office. Satheesan said that Gandhi periodically visits the district and carries out timely meetings of development work in Wayanad.