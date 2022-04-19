BJP protecting Ashish Mishra, alleges AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that why the BJP is protecting a criminal who ran over farmers.

The AAP MLA said that me Minister had his best men to defend the bail of a murderer–ex-solicitor general Ranjit Kumar and BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani represented Ashish Mishra and UP Government respectively. He alleged that the UP Government has been working to protect Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra by weakening the case.

Ashish Mishra ran his father's car over farmers who were protesting peacefully in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021 which claimed the lives of four innocent farmers.

He said that despite a murder case being registered under vital Sections of the IPC, which included 302, 120(b), 338, 304, 142, and 149, the minister's son was not arrested until the apex court issued the directions, to arrest him. "Following this, the victims' families had to repeatedly knock at the Supreme Court's door for justice, after which it came to light that the entire BJP government in UP and at the Centre was dedicated to protecting a murderer," Bharadwaj said.

"Who were the lawyers in the case? Ranjeet Kumar for Ashish Mishra and Mahesh Jethmalani for UP Government. Who is Mahesh Jethmalani? A BJP MP, a national executive member of the party. Who is Ranjeet Kumar? The solicitor general of PM Modi's government of 2014. The whole administration and the BJP came out to protect a murderer," the AAP MLA said.