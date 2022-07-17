BJP President Nadda meets former Nepal PM Prachanda

New Delhi: Former Nepal prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' Sunday met BJP president J P Nadda at the party's headquarters here, as they discussed ways to further deepening the ties between their parties and the two countries.



The Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) chairman noted that his party and the BJP have different ideologies but a common objective which is to uplift the poor section of society, according to a BJP statement. He expressed concern over Nepal's trade deficit with India and said it needs to be addressed.

"All outstanding issues should be resolved in the spirit of mutual trust and friendship," he added in his remarks during the meeting where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also present. He underlined hydropower and tourism as two important pillars of Nepal's economy, and appealed to the Indian government and private sector in India to cooperate with his country in these two sectors. He lauded India for also buying power from Nepal, and for extending support to his country during the earthquake and the pandemic.

In his comments, Nadda said Nepal has always been at the centre of India's 'neighbourhood first' policy.

The recent visit of Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Lumbini have further strengthened the relationship between the two neighbours, he said.