BJP: Options open to take support of Independent MLAs

Shimla: Amid reports about Congress camps in excitement over the impending poll results, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that the party was keeping all options open to take support of independents in case some of the rebels get elected.



There are 21 BJP rebels in the electoral contest. The counting of the votes is slated for December 8, alongwith Gujarat. After a review meeting of the BJP state election management committee held at Parwanoo, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap said the BJP will form the next government under Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

"We are very confident about the party winning a sufficient number of seats needed to form the government as per the feedback we have received today. Our election management was far better than our opponents. The party will get a comfortable majority in the 68-member House as part of Mission repeat 2022," he told journalists after the meeting.

In case of shortall in one or two seats, the BJP will take support of independents as some of the party rebels may make it to the victory.

In the meeting, which was also attended by the contesting candidates, the party carried out a district-wise review of the constituencies. The candidates admitted that the Old Pension scheme (OPS) was a big issue against the party while a few blamed the presence of the rebels in the contest.

BJP leaders Rajeev Bindal, Sikandar Kumar, Rajiv Bhardwaj, Pawan Rana and senior BJP leader Mangal Pandey attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who was present at the meeting, exuded confidence that the party will reverse the trend of five year alternating of the government due to the 'double engine' government and Modi factor.