BJP national president J P Nadda reviews preparedness of Modi rally

shimla: BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda took a review meeting of the upcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Yuva Sankalp Rally to be held in Mandi on 24th September.



The meeting was held virtually.

BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, Chief minister Jairam Thakur, state incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, national Vice President and election in-charge Saudan Singh, election co in-charges Devinder Singh Rana, BJP state office bearers, BJYM State President Amit thakur, BJP and BJYM district and morcha president also took part in the meeting.

Jagat Prakash Nadda said that BJP will come together to make this Yuva Sankalp rally a success and this rally to be held on September 24 will be historic. There is a strong working mechanism of the party in the state and our Yuva morcha is putting in an excellent effort for the rally preperations.

BJP National vice president Saudan singh said that BJP and BJYM will make an atmosphere for the rally in the upcoming 2-3 days. This rally will accelerate the BJP election campaign.

BJP State incharge Avinash Rai Khanna said that all the morchas of the party will come together to make this massive rally a success. Members of mahila morcha will put tilak on the foreheads of the yuva morcha members going to attend the Modi rally to be attended in Choti Kashi, Mandi. Chief minister Jairam Thakur said that the Yuva Sankalp rally will be historic and the rally of our Prime minister Narendra Modi will be a complete success.