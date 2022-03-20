BJP names Prof Sikander Kumar for lone RS seat in Himachal

Shimla: In a move, which surprised many Rajya Sabha aspirants in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP has decided to field Prof Sikander Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh university for a lone vacancy in the upper House of the Parliament.



This is first time, the party has taken a decision to field a dalit academician from the state leaving many state politicians in a huff.

Since the BJP has an absolute majority in the 68-member House, besides support of two Independents, the election of Prof Sikander Kumar is a foregone conclusion even if the Congress fields its candidate.

Normally as per tradition in the state, the Opposition has always allowed the Rajya Sabha contest to happen without political maneuvering except the time when the BJP did not enjoy its majority and had taken support from Sukh Ram led Himachal Vikas Congress (HVC) in 1998-2003.

The election to the Rajya Sabha seat has been necessitated in place of senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, whose term ends on April 2.

Kumar is likely to file his nomination papers in presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and other leaders on Monday.

Prof Kumar, who was born in a rural family in Hamirpur district was earlier also heading Himachal chapter of the BJP SC Morcha when President Ram Nath Kovind was its all India president.

He enjoys strong connections in the RSS hierarchy which is definitely a reason for his rise to the parliamentary position, and even his successful term and one year of extended tenure as Vice –Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh university, which was to end in August 2022.

In the university, Prof Sikander Kumar had introduced several reforms in the academicians and examination system, apart from changing the face of the campus, its beautification, expansion of infrastructure and recruitment of nearly 200 faculty members –for which he enjoyed a free hand of the government.

In the Covid time, he got massive digitalisation work done and added new facilities in the hostels.

Nevertheless Vice-Chancellor also remained under attack by the Opposition Congress and left wing students organisations for 'favouritism' in recruitment of teachers and saffronisation of the campus. He also faced a writ petition in the High Court against his appointment, which was decided in his favour. An appeal, however, is still pending.

As per Himachal Pradesh records, Prof Sikander Kumar will be second person from the SC community to represent Himachal in the RS but first academician to get the position.

Earlier, Congress MP Roshan Lal from Solan was elected thrice in 1970, 1976 and 1982.

Himachal Pradesh has three RS seats.Two others are occupied by BJP National president J P Nadda and woman politician Indu Goswami.

A professor of Economics, Prof Kumar had earlier also held additional charge of the VC of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cluster University, Mandi and Atal Medical and Research University, Mandi.

In the election year in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP is eyeing dalit votes in the state to turn the tables on the Congress, which will be its main contender to the power, apart from AAP planning to contest all 68 seats.