BJP: Modi's high approval rating a matter of pride

New Delhi: Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval rating is the highest among world leaders in a survey conducted by a US data firm, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said this is a testimony to his able leadership and a matter of pride for all Indians.



While Nadda tweeted to laud Modi's leadership, the BJP also held a press conference wherein Union minister Prakash Javadekar said it is a "rare phenomenon" that the prime minister's public approval has been rising over the past six years, defying the general trend of fluctuating ratings for most leaders.

American firm Morning Consult, which regularly tracks approval ratings of world leaders, said over 75 per cent people approve of Modi while 20 per cent disapprove, putting his net approval rating at 55 per cent.

This is higher than any other world leader the firm tracks.

Referring to the survey, Nadda tweeted that Modi has yet again emerged as the most popular head of government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis.

"PM @narendramodi ji's popularity not only rises unabated across all demographic groups & geographic regions of the country and he also gets a thumbs up globally for his dedication to his country. PM Modi ranks Number 1 among all global leaders in this (these) challenging times," he said.

"This rating is testimony of his able leadership and hard work and is a thing of pride for all Indians," Nadda said.

Javadekar attributed Modi's high approval rating to his foresight and able leadership. He said the government's "successful" handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has further boosted his popularity.