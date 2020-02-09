BJP mocks Gandhis over Rajasthan Speaker's CAA remark

New Delhi: With senior Congress leader C.P. Joshi saying that the Congress government in Rajasthan will have to implement the new citizenship law (CAA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pointed it out as growing opposition to the Gandhi family's grip over the party leadership.

"CP Joshi joins the long list of Congress leaders who have voiced support for the CAA in a sharp departure from the position held by the Gandhis. Does this point to growing disenchantment with the Gandhi brand of politics within the Congress? When will they grow a spine to snap," tweeted BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya.

Taking a divergent stand, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Joshi said on Saturday, "The central government has passed the CAA and the state governments will have to implement it. Under the Constitution, citizenship is a central subject."

Joshi said this after the Rajasthan Assembly on January 25 passed a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the CAA.

Earlier in January, Hardeep Singh Dung, MP Congress legislator, supported the CAA saying there was nothing wrong with the new law and its implementation. "There is no objection if our brothers in Pakistan, who are persecuted there, are offered required facilities in India," he said.