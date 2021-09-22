BJP misusing central agencies to malign AAP's image, says Chadha

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) National Secretary Pankaj Gupta appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday with the party's MLA Raghav Chadha stating that his party was unfased and will fully cooperate in the process.



The AAP MLA said that the BJP panicked because of AAP's rising graphs and the party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's rising popularity across the country and is thus trying to malign the party's image. He said that BJP is "misusing" central agencies to break the AAP's spirits before the next year Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat and Goa.

"We will most certainly cooperate with these agencies and let me tell you that all these agencies, for the last 8 years, have looked into every book of accounts of the Aam Aadmi Party. CBI has raided the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Health Minister, Aam Aadmi Party's 21 MLAs were booked under fabricated cases and arrested. In each of these enquiries, the Aam Aadmi Party has received a clean chit," Chadha said.

The MLA emphasised that the opposition party has become so frustrated that it can't electorally assassinate AAP, so it is misusing government agencies to character assassinate the party. He alleged that the notice was a part of BJP's conspiracy to harass AAP and affect the impression of the party before the Assembly elections of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat and Goa. He also said that if the BJP wants to get a place in the hearts of people and challenge AAP, then they will have to start work-oriented politics like CM Arvind Kejriwal, instead of revenge-oriented politics.

The AAP MLA also pointed out that in the last 7 years, none of the BJP leaders received ED notices, but the AAP leader gets notices from almost every agency every year.

"AAP enters the political scene of Uttarakhand and the BJP is compelled to replace its Chief Minister on more than one occasion. The Aam Aadmi Party goes into the fortress of BJP, Surat, and wins 27 seats in the municipality. Subsequently, the BJP is compelled to remove its Chief Minister there as well," Chadha said. The AAP in a statement said that it believes in the rule of law and that it will prevail over the rule of vendetta politics. We are here to fully cooperate with them but we also must understand that this is not a legal notice but a political move," Chadha added.