BJP: Loans given during UPA rule

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday hit back at the Congress over private firm ABG Shipyard allegedly cheating banks of over Rs 22,842 crore, saying that these loans were sanctioned when the UPA was in power whereas the Modi government has gone after the promoters behind such frauds.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Syed Zafar Islam said that for the Congress to attack the government over the case is like a thief blaming cops for the crime.

Islam said all these loans were given prior to 2014 when the BJP came to power

Due process was followed all these years and the BJP government has identified the fraud, he said. "That is why we have taken this action," he added, referring to the CBI case in the matter. "The Congress is brazening it out. It is its government which ran the 'phone banking' scam with its senior functionaries forcing banks to sanction loans after accepting commissions from these promoters. They are fully responsible for the fraud as they were hand in glove with all promoters. Our government has detected these frauds," the BJP leader said.