BJP-led govt in Assam indifferent to plight of flood-hit people: TMC

KOLKATA: Claiming that the Assam government's role in combating the floods in the state had been deplorable, Trinamool Congress (TMC) lashed out at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for neglecting the flood-hit people of the state and providing shelter to 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.



Trinamool alleged that the flood situation in Assam had turned from bad to worse with the death of more than 70 people. TMC alleged that there was no power and drinking water there and no step had been taken to redress the suffering of the people.

At this backdrop, the Assam BJP led by Sarma had provided shelter to 40 Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra, who are likely to join the BJP to bring down the Maha Vikas Aghadi ( MVA) government in Maharashtra.

Trinamool Congress tweeted: "No electricity. No clean drinking water. No effective management of the crisis. No care for people's suffering. No leader in sight, standing beside people. Only 40 MLAs from a different state. @BJP4Assam indulges in petty politics alongside the most INSENSITIVE CM @himantabiswasrma."

Retweeting pictures of the inundated areas in Assam, TMC further tweeted: 'Unbelievable state of affairs! How is @BJP4India SO IGNORANT of the issues that people face? Yet another example of #DoubleEngineDisaster!'

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim with rising water levels of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers inundating fresh areas in the state and impacting over 55 lakh people across 32 districts, officials said on Wednesday. Eighty-nine people have lost their lives since mid-May due to deluge, they said.