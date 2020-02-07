BJP leaders' phones tapped under Fadnavis govt, says Deshmukh
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has information that phones of some BJP leaders too were tapped during the previous Devendra Fadnavis regime and the matter will be probed, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Friday.
A two-member committee is looking into complaints of tapping of phones of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress leaders during the Assembly elections held in October last year.
Deshmukh's remark comes a day after disgruntled BJP leader Eknath Khadse welcomed the probe by the Uddhav Thackeray government into the alleged tapping of phones. Khadse, however, had reportedly said he did not think his phone was being tapped during the previous BJP-Shiv Sena regime.
"We received several complaints of tapping of phones of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress leaders during the Assembly election. We have formed a two-member committee to probe the issue," Deshmukh said.
"As these (complaints) were being probed, we received more information that phones of some BJP leaders too were being tapped. Hence, this will also be probed," he added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Air of intolerance, bigotry in nation: Governor echoes...7 Feb 2020 6:12 PM GMT
Big day for Big 37 Feb 2020 6:05 PM GMT
Will hear pleas after Delhi polls7 Feb 2020 6:01 PM GMT
Tigers seen chewing on plastic in Corbett Reserve, probe...7 Feb 2020 6:00 PM GMT
Coronavirus: Chinese man quarantined after he throws up on...7 Feb 2020 6:00 PM GMT