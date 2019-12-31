BJP leaders drive 'India supports CAA' campaign on social media
New Delhi: Seeking to mobilise support for the amended citizenship law, BJP leaders on Monday launched a campaign on social media to highlight its features with the hashtag of "India Supports CAA", with Prime Minister Narendra Modi posting a video of spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev backing the legislation.
"Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA," Modi tweeted.
The Twitter handle of Modi's personal website also had a message saying that the CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone's citizenship away.
It also asked people to share content, graphics and videos from the prime minister's NaMo app to show their support for the law, which has triggered
protests in different parts of the country.
Opposition and other critics slammed the CAA, saying it is against India's secular Constitution as it makes religion as a ground for citizenship. Meanwhile, the BJP has denied the allegations.
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar took on the critics, who have dubbed the law as discriminatory, and tweeted, "Spread Facts Not Myth: In the last 6 years, 2830 Pakistani, 912 Afghani & 172 Bangladeshi citizens have been given Indian citizenship. Many of them are from majority community of these countries."
