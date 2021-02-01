BJP leader quits party over farm laws

Fatehabad: Haryana BJP leader and former MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria on Sunday quit the ruling party in solidarity with the farmers who are protesting against the Centre's new agriculture laws.

Daulatpuria, who had joined the party ahead of 2019 assembly polls after switching over from INLD, announced his decision at a Panchayat held at his village Daulatpur here.

He said the three agriculture laws "are anti-farmer which should be repealed immediately". "A Panchayat was held in my village. They directed that I should come out fully in support of the farmers who are protesting against these laws, after which I announced my decision to quit the party... I will fight shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers and also visit the Tikri border protest site," Daulatpuria, a former MLA from Fatehabad, said. Meanwhile, some villagers in Sonipat's Rai block took out a 'tractor march' in support of the farmers protesting against the farm laws.