BJP leader of Assam held in Kolkata for duping student

KOLKATA: A BJP leader of Assam was arrested by the Kolkata Police for allegedly cheating a student by promising to arrange a seat in a medical college.

According to sources, the accused person identified as Bhaskar Chakraborty, a Kisan Morcha leader in Assam, met the father of the student in Guwahati, Assam around a year ago. Chakraborty allegedly told the student's father that he could arrange a seat in medical in Assam or any other medical colleges. A few months later Chakraborty had come to Jadavpur and met the student's father. There Chakraborty had taken Rs 52 lakh for the admission purpose.

It has been alleged that after receiving the money Chakraborty stopped communicating with the student and her father. Later, a complaint was lodged at the Golf Green police station. Last week, a police team was sent to Guwahati to arrest Chakraborty. After he was picked up from his house with assistance from the local police, Chakraborty fell sick. He was admitted to a hospital in Guwahati. After three days of treatment, Chakraborty was released and he was produced at the concerned court in Guwahati seeking transit remand. He will be brought to Kolkata soon.