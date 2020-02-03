BJP leader mounts veiled attack on Yogi over murder

Lucknow,: In an unexpected turn of events, former BJP MP Sharad Mani Tripathi has mounted a veiled attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



Tripathi had hit the headlines when he assaulted his party MLA Rakesh Singh with shoes at an official meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar last year. He was later denied the Lok Sabha ticket which was given to his father, Ramapati Ram Tripathi.

In a tweet, Sharad Mani has said that some "respected" leaders should introspect over the law and order situation in the state instead of campaigning in Delhi.

Condemning the daylight murder of Hindu leader Ranjit Bachchan on Sunday, Sharad Mani further said that as dedicated BJP workers, everyone should take a pledge to have the courage to call a spade, a spade - as taught by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He recalled the murder of another right wing leader Kamlesh Tiwari in October last year and raised questions on the law and order situation.

This is the first time that a party leader has raised questions on Adityanath.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow police have not yet been able to zero in on the killers of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha leader Ranjit Bachchan who was shot dead while he was on a morning walk on Sunday.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police have released images of two youths, wrapped in blankets, who were seen near the site of the crime.

The police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for clues about the killers.