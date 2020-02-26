BJP leader Kapil Mishra's speech shameful, govt not doing anything more shameful: Priyanka Gandhi
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said what BJP leader Kapil Mishra had said was "shameful" but the government's silence on it was even "more shameful".
Speaking just minutes after Congress president Sonia Gandhi's press briefing where she demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, Priyanka appealed to all the people of Delhi to desist from violence.
"What BJP leader Kapil Mishra has said is shameful and the government not doing anything is even more shameful, says Priyanka Gandhi.
She also appealed to the people of Delhi not to indulge in any violence as it is they who will suffer due to it. She also urged all Congress party workers to ensure that there is peace in the city.
Mishra had earlier made an open call to forcibly remove protesters from various protest sites.
