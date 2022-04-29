BJP leader Hagaragi held in PSI recruitment scam

Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka police, which is investigating the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in Karnataka, has arrested Divya Hagaragi on Friday, who was said to be associated with the BJP as she is allegedly the main accused in the scam. Hagaragi was allegedly involved in rigging the recruitment and a written examination was held in October last.



Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the State government has also decided to annul the alleged scam-tainted examination that was held to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in the State and hold re-exams, while announcing the arrest of the main accused and other suspects in Pune.

"The main accused in the police recruitment exam scam Divya Hagaragi, along with the others, including Saddam (driver), Suresh and Kalidas (assistants) and Sunanda (worker), have been taken into custody in Pune. They are being inquired and brought to Karnataka," Jnanendra said.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said it is clear that malpractices have taken place at several centres, even in Bengaluru. In this backdrop after discussions, the government decided to annul the exams and hold re-exams, he said.

"Excluding the accused who had taken the exam, the others out of the total 54,289 people who had appeared for the exam will be given an opportunity to take the re-exam," he added.

Political slugfest also broke out between BJP and Congress over the delay in Hagaragi's arrest and her alleged links with senior political leaders, also CID issuing a notice to Congress MLA and former Minister Priyank Kharge to appear with evidence to aid the ongoing investigation into the scam.