BJP leader calls for strict punishment in crimes against women
Thane: Maharashtra BJP spokesman Madhav Bhandari has expressed concern over the rise in crimes against women in the state and called for stringent punishment for those convicted in such cases.
He was speaking at an event organised here by an NGO on Tuesday night to condole the death of 25-year-old lecturer Ankita Pisudde, who was set on fire by a stalker in Wardha district last week.
Pisudde died in a Nagpur hospital on Monday.
Besides, a 50-year-old Dalit woman was set ablaze last week by a man after she resisted his move to enter her house in Aurangabad district. She succumbed to her injuries three days later.
"There have been three to four such incidents in the recent past, specially last seven to eight says, which is a matter of concern," Bhandari said, and demanded stringent punishment for culprits in such crimes.
The government and the society have failed to curb such crimes in the state, he said.
Despite strict laws and fast track courts being set up to handle such cases, attempts are made to save the culprits, which is "hazardous", the BJP leader said.
There is a dire need to stop the misuse of law to save such criminals, he added.
Asked about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's remarks on the BJP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls, Bhandari refused to comment.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Indian sustains severe burn injuries while trying to save...12 Feb 2020 7:09 AM GMT
Kapil, Azharuddin urge BCCI to take action against U-19...12 Feb 2020 7:07 AM GMT
CBI bribery case: Why bigger accused roaming free, says...12 Feb 2020 6:59 AM GMT
BJP to review Delhi poll results today12 Feb 2020 6:53 AM GMT
India Will Give Memorable Welcome: PM Modi On Donald...12 Feb 2020 6:45 AM GMT