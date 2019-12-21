BJP launches countrywide drive in support of CAA

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a countrywide communication drive on Saturday in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 for the next 10 days. The party will hold around a thousand rallies and meetings in respective districts through this programme. Further, it will reach out to around three crore families across the country, emphasizing the benefits of the new Act.



While addressing media persons here, Rajya Sabha MP and party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav informed about the 'Sampark Abhiyan'.

He further attacked the opposition parties, especially Congress for holding protests in both in India and overseas. "Opposition parties are misleading the countrymen and spreading rumours on Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. Does this suit to the prime opposition party?" Yadav asserted.

Referring to Congress stalwart and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's speech in Rajya Sabha in 2003, the BJP leader said, "The party needs to clarify the doubts on this Act from its senior leader, where he demanded citizenship for persecuted minorities in 2003. Even, during the Congress regime from 2004 to 2014, many party leaders and ministers expressed their concerns over the religious persecuted minorities. They even rehabilitated them in Rajasthan and in Gujarat."

The Saffron party also condemned the scattered violent incidents. Supporting CAA, BJP will also hold 250 press conferences at various places across the country under this communication drive. The points of CAA will also be communicated through the vernacular newspapers, Yadav mentioned during the media address.

BJP national working president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a meeting of all party secretaries and general secretaries at the party headquarters amid the country-wide protest over the controversial Act. It is also communicated that there is a holy intention behind the amendment Act by the incumbent government of empowering the religious persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, by providing them citizenship and equality.

"There is a difference between NRC and CAA. NRC is an administrative process and registration for citizenship is permissible under a certain section of NRC. Even the Constitution of India's section 10 says that who are registered as India's citizen, will remain as India's citizen," Bhupendra Yadav added.

"We will not allow the opposition parties to mislead the country and gradually people are getting exposed to the truth," he said.