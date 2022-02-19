BJP lagged in first two phases of UP polls, says Bhupesh Baghel

Lucknow: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said the BJP has completely lagged behind in the first two phases of polls.

He said the public's attitude is clearly visible and this time the public is voting on the basis of issues, not on the basis of caste religion. Baghel, who is in Lucknow to campaign for the Congress candidates, campaigned in Lucknow West, Lucknow Cantt, Lucknow Central, Sarojini Nagar.

The CM also addressed a public meeting along with door-to-door campaign in various assembly constituencies in Lucknow during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh elections. In the public meeting, he said the election result will prove victory of people's issues over politics of caste and religion as the people are voting on the basis of inflation, unemployment. He added the BJP has no issue other than conversion and communalism.

Taking a dig at the BJP government in a public meeting at Rahmatnagar intersection, Baghel said farmers, laborers, traders, servants are all troubled in the BJP government. Jobs have been lost; inflation is at its peak. Farmers are not getting fair price for their crops.

Baghel said that the Congress is raising the issue of the common people. Congress is committed that farmers get the right price for the produce, unemployed gets work and respect for the women.

Addressing the public meeting, Baghel said that in first two phases in Uttar Pradesh, BJP has lagged badly. In the third phase also, the public's attitude will ensure that the BJP government does not come to power in Uttar Pradesh.