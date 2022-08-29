BJP-JJP govt wants to make Haryana number one in illiteracy: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the BJP-JJP government wants to make Haryana number one in illiteracy as well, after making the state number one in unemployment.



He said this is why the schools established with the hard-earned money of the public, the hard work of generations, donations of the panchayats and the cooperation of the society are being closed.

Hooda said that the coalition government is not merging the schools but killing the education system of the state. The purpose of rationalisation and Chirag Yojana is to lock the schools according to a pre-decided strategy.

Hooda said that the government is deliberately making misleading statements so that the truth can be hidden from the public. "The statements of the Chief Minister and the Education Minister themselves do not match. For example, the education minister says that the government has merged only the schools running within a village and a kilometer radius. But the Chief Minister says that two or more schools running in just one campus have been merged," he said.

"The order of the education department and the government's reply in the assembly shows that the government has locked 301 schools by issuing a list. But the Chief Minister says in a press conference that his government has not closed any school.

The Chief Minister says in the same press conference that the BJP government merged only 120 schools during the entire tenure and out of those 120, 42 schools were restarted. That is, according to the Chief Minister, this government merged only 78 schools," he added.

Hooda said the purpose of setting up multiple schools in the same village, setting up separate schools for boys and girls and running two schools on the same campus was to improve management. "The head teachers, staff, administrative functions and accounts of these schools were different. The quality of education was improving due to better management. But the present government ended everything in one stroke," he stated.