'BJP-JJP govt pushing state to debt trap'

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the BJP-JJP government of pushing Haryana in a debt trap. He said wrong economic policies of the government have pushed to the total debt on the state to Rs 3,11,779 crore and every household in Haryana has a debt of about Rs 6,00,000.

Hooda also expressed concern over the fact that the rate of credit growth in the state is more than the growth rate. "The credit growth rate of the state has reached 18 per cent, while a report by ICRA states that during the Congress government, the agricultural growth rate of Haryana, which is among the leading states in agriculture, has fallen to minus 2.5 per cent. Haryana is not even included in the top 10 states in agriculture growth rate. Haryana's industrial growth has reached -1.7 per cent," he said.