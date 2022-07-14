BJP-JJP govt has put Haryana to brink of economic crisis: Hooda
chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the BJP-JJP government has pushed Haryana to the brink of economic crisis as Haryana, with a population of only 2.5 crores, has a debt of Rs 3,24,448 crore. Hooda demanded a white paper explaining why it had to take so much debt and where this money was spent.
Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday, he said that wrong economic policies of government have drowned the state in the quagmire of debt. "Before 2014, the state had 16% debt of GSDP, which has increased to 27.8% today. State liabilities have also increased by 3.13 times. Whereas during entire tenure of BJP and BJP-JJP government, no major project was implemented in Haryana, no medical college, AIIMS or university came up, no railway or metro line came up," he said.
Hooda cited the example of National Institute of Fashion Technology in Panchkula and said that it is a project of Congress government.
