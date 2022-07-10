BJP-JJP govt has made Haryana refuge for criminals: Hooda

chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the law and order in Haryana collapsed during the BJP-JJP government. He said the BJP-JJP government has made the state refuge for criminals and the state has reached a situation where neither the common man is safe nor the MLA.



"Till now 6 MLAs of the state have received death threats but the police has not been able to do anything. Due to the unsafe environment in the state, industrialists are reluctant to invest here. Hence industries and projects are continuously migrating from Haryana to other states. The youth of the state are facing the brunt of this in the form of unemployment," he said.

Addressing a press conference in Jind, Hooda reminded that the situation was similar before his government came to power in 2005.

"As the law and order, there was a lot of investment in the state and Haryana became number one in terms of development. At that time 70% of Japan's investment was in Gurgaon alone. But during the BJP and the BJP-JJP government, the situation has turned completely opposite. It seems as if there is no such thing as a government in the state," Hooda further said.