BJP-JJP government to mislead, mis-direct and divide: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that it is the policy of the BJP-JJP government to mislead, mis-direct and divide. This is why only debt, corruption and crime have increased instead of development during their tenure.



Addressing a press conference at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday, Hooda said he expressed strong objection to the changes in the Haryana Domicile Rules and the huge increase in the development fee. He "Reducing the condition of 15 years for domicile to 5 years is an attack on the rights of the people of Haryana. This will especially cause huge loss to SC and OBC category as the reserved categories will have to face a much tougher competition for employment than before," he said.

"It will become more difficult for the people of Haryana to find jobs, who are already facing highest unemployment in the country. Hooda said that through 5 years domicile, this government wants to change the demography of Haryana, so that the rights of the local people can be curtailed.