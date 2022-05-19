BJP is strangulating voice of media: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticised the Tripura government for its attempt to stifle the voice of the media by arresting and thrashing journalists. Trinamool Congress tweeted: "YET ANOTHER ATTEMPT BY @BJP4Tripura TO STRANGULATE DEMOCRACY! Journalist arrested, thrashed. New CM trying hard to prove himself? @narendramodi ji, is this what you instructed @DrManikSaha2 to do? Attack the Fourth Pillar of Democracy?"



Trinamool Congress leaders alleged that the newly appointed Chief Minister Manik Saha is trying to show his power by scaring the journalists. Those who question the functioning of the state government are punished. Trinamool Congress also tweeted: "Why does @narendramodi ji FEAR THE PRESS? Why are JOURNALISTS in every single @BJP4India ruled state being TARGETED, ASSAULTED OR SILENCED?"

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi Trinamool tweeted: "Shame on you, Mr. Prime Minister, for repeatedly ATTACKING THE FOURTH PILLAR OF DEMOCRACY! #ShameOnBJP."

Trinamool Congress chairperson while addressing a workers' meeting in West Midnapore said: "They have a group of favoured media. If you ask their functioning they will arrest the journalists and engineer riots to hide their shortcomings." Banerjee has over and again said some media have been purchased by the BJP.