BJP holds three rallies in Himachal's Shimla in support of CAA
Shimla: The ruling BJP held three public meetings in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Wednesday in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The public meetings were held in Kasumpti, Dhalli and Shoghi. The Bharatiya Janata Party activists carried out a march at each of the three places before holding the rallies.
District BJP president Ravi Mehta accused the opposition Congress and the Left parties of misleading the public on the CAA.
The CAA will provide Indian citizenship to the minorities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and it will not snatch away citizenship of any Indian, he added.
The BJP activists raised slogans in support of the CAA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the march in Shoghi Bazar located on the Shimla-Chandigarh highway.
With this, the BJP's 10-day door-to-door campaign in the state to spread awareness in support of the CAA concluded on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched the campaign on January 5 in Himachal Pradesh from Shimla's Totu to spread awareness about the CAA, which met with widespread criticism and countrywide protests.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Laureus Awards: Rafael Nadal, Osaka & Gauf among nominees15 Jan 2020 4:44 PM GMT
Spurs sign Portugal's Gedson with option to buy15 Jan 2020 4:43 PM GMT
No action against top bankers for alleged frauds before CVC...15 Jan 2020 4:43 PM GMT
India offers 11 oil, gas blocks in 5th bid round15 Jan 2020 4:42 PM GMT
Exports drop 1.8% in Dec 2019; trade deficit narrows15 Jan 2020 4:42 PM GMT