'BJP has stopped sending money to its Bengal unit'
kolkata: The Central BJP has stopped giving funds to the party's state unit after the latter failed to furnish details of the accounts of the money it had received from it.
A state BJP leader on the context of anonymity said the instruction has been given by JP Nadda, national president of the party.
This has happened at a time when the state BJP has criticised the state government for failing to produce accounts of the centrally-sponsored projects but has itself failed to give details of the accounts.The leaders said the state unit had received huge money before 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections from the central leadership. The state unit has failed to furnish details of the accounts of the money it had received during 2019 Lok Sabha polls.The state unit has failed to clear the bills of star hotel where the central leaders had been put up during their stay in Kolkata. Also, it has failed to clear the dues of the auditorium which was hired to hold party meeting.
The owners of hired cars have not yet received their dues and thus visit the state party office on Muralidhar Sen Lane regularly. The leaders said there is no proper system to keep the account of money received from Delhi. "The leaders in Delhi thought that the party will come to power in 2021 in Bengal and did not hesitate to spend money. But once their dreams had been shattered, they asked for accounts," the leaders maintained.
