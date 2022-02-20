BJP has forgotten its duty to serve people, only working for big businesses: Priyanka

Raebareli (UP): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the BJP has forgotten its 'raj dharma' of serving the common people and is only working for big businesses.

Addressing a poll rally in the Jagatpur area of Raebareli, she also hit out at the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of stoking religious sentiments to divert people's attention from issues such as unemployment and those related to farmers. The Congress leader also trained her guns at the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying Akhilesh Yadav, who was nowhere to be seen, has now come out to seek votes.

"BJP leaders have forgotten their religion of serving the people. Religion for them has become means to instigate people to get votes. The government is not following 'raj dharma' of serving the people," Priyanka Gandhi said as she addressed the rally ahead of the fourth of the seven phase assembly polls in the state to be held on February 23.

Talking about inflation, she said the prices of gas cylinders and mustard oil have gone up. "You earn Rs 200 daily and a bottle of mustard oil is of Rs 240," the leader said.

She also spoke of unemployment among youths and the plight of farmers in the state and accused the government of stoking religious sentiments to divert people's attention from these issues.

People must watch out for those who use "religion and caste" to get votes, Priyanka Gandhi said.

Alleging unnecessary expenditure by the Centre, overlooking the money it owed to farmers, she said, "The due amount of sugarcane farmers is Rs 14,000 crore but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bought two aeroplanes worth Rs 16,000 crore for himself. He is visiting the world in them but not paying the dues of the farmers."

"The Congress government had waived loans of farmers but these days, loans of big businessmen are being waived," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She claimed that people are forced to pay electricity bills in every situation even if they are not getting electricity.

The Congress leader said, "The three major schemes of the BJP are free cylinder, free ration, and some money you get in your bank accounts."

"Can the future of your children be strengthened only by free gas cylinder, free ration, and some money. The government must provide jobs and support businesses, something that is not being done," she said.