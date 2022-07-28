BJP hails it as 'landmark verdict', Cong expresses disappointment

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court upheld certain powers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Congress on Wednesday said that the judgment will have far-reaching implications for India's democracy, especially when governments are anchored in "political vendetta".



In contrast to the Opposition party, BJP has hailed the verdict by calling it a "landmark judgement". Soon after the verdict, BJP president JP Nadda said that the law of the land must be respected.

"The Supreme Court has passed a judgement on the powers and jurisdiction of the PMLA and the ED. The Supreme Court has upheld the PMLA and has also validated the jurisdiction of the ED. We honour and respect our Supreme Court and also our Constitution and our law," said BJP spokespersons Gaurav Bhatia and Nalin Kohli, both of whom are also Supreme Court lawyers,.

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the judgment pronounced by the Supreme Court on the powers of the ED will have far-reaching implications for "our democracy, especially when governments are anchored in political vendetta".

"However, there is one specific aspect of the judgement I would like to address immediately; I had moved the Supreme Court on the blatant misuse of the Money Bill route by the Modi government, on the amendments made to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The Supreme Court had issued notice on my petition on July 2, 2019. This question remains unresolved in today's judgment," Ramesh said.

He, however, noted that the court has agreed that they "are conscious of the fact that if that ground of challenge is to be accepted, it may go to the root of the matter and amendments effected vide Finance Act would become unconstitutional or ineffective".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot voiced disappointment and said that the apex court's ruling will increase the possibility of "political misuse" of the ED by the Centre.

"The pronouncement of the Supreme Court on the rights of PML Act and ED is disappointing and worrying," the chief minister tweeted.

Gehlot further said, "A dictatorial atmosphere has prevailed in the country for the last few years and after this decision, the possibility of political misuse of ED by the Centre will increase further."

Meanwhile, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the SC verdict on PMLA has cleared all doubts raised by "various quarters" and asserted the government has "no role in determining any case".

The judgement has made it amply clear agencies don't do anything which is illegal and unconstitutional, Rijiju said, adding that the actions by probe agencies are truly in the spirit of the government's intention to check corruption and punish the corrupt.