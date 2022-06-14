BJP govt's action against Rahul Gandhi political vendetta: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the BJP government's action against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is driven by political vendetta. He said we have full faith in the judiciary and that the entire Congress party stands firmly with Rahul Gandhi.



Addressing a press conference in Rohtak on Monday, Hooda also reacted to the Rajya Sabha elections and said the party is analysing the election results in detail. "We are carrying out scrutiny to identify which Congress MLA's vote was cancelled. "The counting agent of Congress knows the ballot number of that MLA," he said. Hooda also accused the use of money power in the elections and said Independent MLA Balraj Kundu and INLD MLA Abhay Chautala themselves spoke of horse-trading.

"Despite this, Abhay Chautala cast his vote for the same candidate. The MLA can sell his vote by horse-trading, but the people who have sent them to the Vidhan Sabha, cannot be sold. People are keeping a close eye on such MLAs," he said.

On the allegations of corruption leveled by BJP MP Arvind Sharma on the government, Hooda said that he has said this many times. "Such a corrupt government has not taken office in the state to date as the state has seen a relentless stream of scams under this government.

The government has neither carried out proper investigation nor have they been able to take action is taken on any big fish," he said.

The former Chief Minister said that the present government does not have any achievement worth counting in its entire tenure. "The government is going through its tenure by changing the name of a district, a road or a village," he added.