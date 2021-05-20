BJP government in Goa fails in Covid- 19 management, Aam Aadmi Party launches helpline

New Delhi: The BJP government of Goa has completely failed in managing the Covid epidemic. Patients infected with Covid are unable to receive treatment. In such a situation, the Aam Aadmi Party has come forward and started the Covid helpline.



Consultation will be given on the phone to the patients

The BJP has completely failed to assist Corona patients in Goa. In such a situation, the Aam Aadmi Party has come forward to help the Corona victims. A doctor helpline has been started on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party to help the coronavirus patients, through which Corona patients will be counseled over the phone.

People can call on this number

The helpline number has been released by the Aam Aadmi Party. Coronavirus victims or their families can call the helpline 7504750475. The doctor will consult the patient based on his symptoms. Through this, the patient will be saved from becoming seriously ill. The information helpline has been started for Covid positive, individuals with Covid symptoms, and people in home isolation.

Things are very bad in Goa

The situation is much worse in Goa due to Corona. Within the last 7 days, 75 patients have died due to the negligence of the government. The situation is so bad that the Goa government is not even able to provide treatment to the patients. Patients are also not getting treatment in hospitals. Due to the negligence of the government, every week patients are being killed.

Aam Aadmi Party has taken the lead

In Goa, the Aam Aadmi Party has taken the lead in the Covid epidemic. Oximeters, food items are being distributed on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party. Apart from this, medicines are also being made available to the patients. In such a situation, the Aam Aadmi Party has also given the facility of doctors to the patients after not receiving the treatment by the Government of Goa.