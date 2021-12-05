BJP finds allies in Amarinder, Dhindsa to promote its divisive drives: Channi

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party had now zeroed in on Capt Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa as new ally to fill the space vacated by the Shiromani Akali Dal to promote its divisive discourse in Punjab.

Commenting on the disclosure by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the BJP was finalising alliance with Capt Amarinder Singh and break away Akali faction leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, he asserted, "Punjab is one state that rebutted the anti-people and divisive agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab in 2019. The BJP used the Akali Dal in its anti-farmer agenda to implement the three black laws that the secular Kisan struggle has forced Modi to repeal. The Shiromani Akali Dal had aggressively supported these legislations. Now Capt Amarinder Singh would function as the full-time tool of the BJP to implement its nefarious anti-people designs".

The Chief Minister pointed out that earlier, the Akali Dal functioned as the vehicle of the BJP to facilitate its parent organisation RSS to spread its wings in Punjab and this body went to the extent of distorting even the Sikh history and thought and the literature brought out by this body about a decade ago is evidence of that agenda. The Akali Dal never protested.