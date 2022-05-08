'BJP failed in ensuring national security, HP CM should be sacked'

new delhi: After Khalistan flags were found put up at the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly entrance, the AAP on Sunday slammed the BJP, asking how will its government save the people of the country when it failed in ensuring national security.



Calling it a huge security failure , the Arvind Kejriwal-led party demanded that either Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur immediately resign or the Union government sack his government in Himachal Pradesh.

Either the BJP governments at the Centre and Himachal Pradesh were completely incompetent or the saffron party was hand in glove with the Khalistanis that someone could walk away after tying Khalistani flags at the gate of the state assembly complex despite them being the helm, the AAP charged.

Taking to twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the putting up of the Khalistan flags outside the gate of Himachal assembly building in Dharamshala was a complete failure of the BJP government in dealing with the matter pertaining to national security.

The flags were put up on the outer side of the main gate number one of the state assembly complex, which have now been removed. Pro-Khalistan slogans were also found scrawled on the walls of the assembly complex, which have been painted again.

The Entire BJP is trying to save one goon, and Khalistani left putting up flags there (at the gate of Himachal Pradesh Assembly complex, Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, taking a dig at the ruling BJP.

He apparently referred as goon Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga who was arrested by a team of Punjab Police from his residence in the national capital in connection with a case registered in Mohali but brought back by the Delhi Police same day later after a high-voltage drama which drew police of three states and kicked up a slugfest between the AAP and the BJP.

The government which cannot save the Legislative Assembly, how will it save the people.

This is a matter of Himachal's respect, security of the country. The BJP government has completely failed, Sisodia said in his tweet.

The AAP called the incident a shame on the BJP , saying that someone could walk away putting up Khalistani flags at the entrance of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly despite the saffron being at the helm, both in the state and at the Centre.