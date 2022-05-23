BJP ended 'culture of corruption' in N-E: Shah

Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the BJP has ended the "culture of corruption" in the Northeast and funds meant for development work now get percolated to the last man, while middlemen siphoned off most of the amount during Congress rule.



He alleged that the region had remained neglected during 50 years of Congress rule and asserted that it came on the fast track of development only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Addressing a public rally in Namsai, Shah lashed out at Congress for questioning Modi on what he did for the region.

"Rahul Gandhi, open your eyes and discard Italian glasses and wear Indian ones. Then only, you could see what development Modi has brought to the region, which your party failed to do in 50 years," he said.

"Development funds for the region were siphoned off by middlemen during the Congress rule. But with the NDA under the leadership of PM Modi coming to power in 2014, the culture of corruption has ended and every single penny is being utilised with utter transparency. The prime minister has ensured that development funds get percolated down to the last man," Shah said.

Terming Arunachal as a 'Jewel in India's crown,' he asserted that people of the northeastern state bordering China are filled with patriotism and greet each other with 'Jai Hind' instead of 'Namaste.'