'BJP doing politics of riots, AAP of providing quality education'
shimla: AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday attacked the Himachal Pradesh government saying the education system in the state is "in shambles" and also claimed that while his party delivers quality education, the BJP indulges in "politics of riots."
Sisodia, who is also the deputy chief minister of Delhi, is visiting the northern state ahead of the Assembly polls due in December.
He alleged that the BJP does "politics of riots" and pits people against one another.
He said he had a discussion with intellectuals who had come from every nook and corner of Himachal Pradesh over the education system.
"The education system in Himachal Pradesh is in shambles as government schools lack basic infrastructure and quality education, while fees in private schools are very high as the state government has given them free hand to loot the people," Sisodia said.
He alleged that there is only one teacher in 2,000 government schools and only two teachers in 6,500 government schools in the state.
"Similarly there are 10,000 schools in the state which have only one or two class rooms," he said, adding that 47 per cent of the government schools do not have a principal.
Sisodia claimed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance positively changed the education system in the national capital in five years by providing quality education in government schools and fixing fees in private schools.
"If AAP government can provide quality education in Delhi in five, why could not BJP government do so in Himachal Pradesh," he asked.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Secure 'shivling' area but don't stop Namaz, says SC17 May 2022 7:31 PM GMT
WPI inflation in April jumps to record 15.08%; food, fuel prices bite17 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
India to allow wheat export shipments awaiting customs nod17 May 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, wife in Kolkata, SC tells ED17 May 2022 7:27 PM GMT
India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM17 May 2022 7:26 PM GMT