BJP doesn't respect farmers: TMC slams Union minister over his 'dog' remark

kolkata: Trinamool Congress leaders (TMC) lambasted Ajay Mishra, Union minister of state for Home Affairs for his derogatory remarks on the farmers.



Mishra, whose son is in jail over allegations of running over farmers last year, spoke about "dogs barking and chasing his car" in an apparent reference to protesting farmers in a controversial speech live-streamed by his supporters.

Shashi Panja said Trinamool Congress has always sided with the farmers in supporting their demand. "The BJP has no sympathy for the farmers. They cannot announce the minimum support price. The son of their leader had run over some farmers and injured some. They have no respect for the farmers and now they are using such derogatory language against them."

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP said to use an expression of Charles Dickens, "The country is going through the worst of times though some are trying to project it as the best of times. People coming from every walk of life are affected. The economy of the country is in doldrums," she said, adding, "It is a shame on BJP that it has failed to take action against such leaders." Santanu Sen, Trinamool Lok Sabha MP said: "Time has come when the country should get rid of the BJP. The party has poisoned the country. They are making derogatory remarks against the farmers who feed the people. It is a real shame."

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale said: "Such insensitive comment by a Union minister of state is appalling. "BJP's disrespect for the farmers is well known," Gokhale remarked.