BJP deceived Balasaheb, says Uddhav

mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said since he had seen the BJP deceive his "gullible" father and Sena founder Bal Thackeray, he himself was acting shrewdly with that party and cannot ignore the "games" it played in the guise of Hindutva.



In a veiled attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president and his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, the chief minister said

he does not pay attention to "new players" of Hindutva. Without naming the MNS, he also said the party was making experiments to see if any cause was working for it or

not. Speaking during an interaction organised by Marathi daily 'Loksatta', Uddhav

Thackeray accused the BJP

of deceiving Bal Thackeray during the latter's lifetime

when the two parties were

still partners. "It is alleged

that the Shiv Sena is not the same which it was during Balasaheb Thackeray's time. It is right. Balasaheb bhole hote (Balasaheb was gullible)," he said.

"I have myself seen how you deceived Balasaheb from time to time. Hence, I am behaving a bit shrewdly with you. I am not gullible. He was ignoring the games you played in the guise of Hindutva. But I won't ignore it," he added.

When asked about Raj Thackeray, he said, "I don't pay attention to such players.

People have experienced exactly what games these

players play and on what grounds. Sometimes they play the game of Marathi, sometimes of Hindutva the people of Maharashtra have seen such games." In the past, the MNS had raised the cause of Marathi people, while of late it has taken a pro-Hindutva stand. In his rally held last month, Raj Thackeray had given an ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which Hanuman Chalisa would be played at a higher volume outside these religious places.

"...In the last two years, theatres and cinema halls were shut due to the pandemic. So, if one is getting entertained for free, why shouldn't he/she enjoy it?" Uddhav quipped, apparently referring to the speeches made by Raj Thackeray.