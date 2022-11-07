BJP, Cong seek credit; Stalin says setback to social justice struggle

New Delhi: With the Supreme Court upholding the EWS quota, the BJP and the Congress on Monday sought to claim credit for the amendment providing for it, even as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised the verdict and called it a setback to the century-long social justice struggle.



In a landmark verdict, the apex court by a majority view of 3:2 upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs. The court said the quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

The BJP lauded the Supreme Court's verdict, saying it is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "mission" to provide social justice to the country's poor.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Supreme Court's decision is a slap on the face of parties with vested interests who have tried to sow discord among citizens with their propaganda.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti welcomed the Supreme Court's decision and demanded quota in the private sector also.

The Congress also welcomed the Supreme Court verdict but said the amendment providing for it was the result of a process initiated by the Manmohan Singh government.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Congress welcomes the Supreme Court judgment.

"The amendment itself was the result of a process initiated by Dr Manmohan Singh's government in 2005-06 with the appointment of the Sinho Commission that submitted its report in July 2010," he said.

"Thereafter, widespread consultations were held and the Bill was ready by 2014. It took the Modi Sarkar five years to get the Bill enacted," the Congress leader said.

Ramesh said socio-economic and caste census was completed by 2012, when he was the Union rural development minister, and the Modi government is yet to clarify its position on an updated caste census, something the Congress supports and demands.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the apex court judgment will help poor people get justice.

"Committees were formed and at last, this led to the (103rd) constitutional amendment. I welcome the Supreme Court judgment. This will help the poor get justice. Our spirit should be that a poor person, irrespective of which community he belongs to, gets justice," Gehlot told reporters in Vadodara.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on the EWS reservation. The Supreme Court has put its stamp on the law made by the central and state governments.

This decision of the court will definitely benefit the people belonging to the economically weaker sections, said the chief minister while addressing media persons after hearing the grievances of the general public at the rest house during his visit to Karnal.