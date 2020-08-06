BJP can gather and celebrate, we can't even meet in my father's lawn: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar/New Delhi: A meeting called by former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah at his residence on Wednesday could not be held due to strict restrictions put in place by the Union Territory's administration, his son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Twitter.



The meeting of mainstream political leaders was planned to discuss the situation arising out of the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in 2019 and to chalk out a joint political strategy for the restoration of the special status through democratic means.

Omar Abdullah, who is the vice-president of the NC, questioned how the BJP gets to celebrate the first anniversary of the abrogation while Kashmir leaders can't meet in his father's lawn.

"One year later the authorities are still too afraid to allow us to meet much less carry out any normal political activity. This fear speaks volumes about the true situation on the ground in Kashmir."

"Clearly the meeting is not being allowed to go ahead. The BJP gets to announce a 15 day celebration to mark 5th Aug & a handful of us aren't allowed to meet in my father's lawn. So much for BJP national leaders wondering why there is no political activity," Omar said in another tweet.

Sharing some pictures of the Gupkar Road, which leads to his residence and that of his father, Omar tweeted: "One year on, this is Gupkar road today – police vehicles opposite our gates, concertina wire strung across the road at regular intervals & no vehicles allowed. My father had called a meeting of leaders of MAINSTREAM parties to deliberate on the current situation."

The NC leader also accused the BJP of hypocrisy. "BJP displaying its hypocrisy. They can gather & celebrate. The rest of us can't even meet to discuss what's happening in J&K."

With agency inputs