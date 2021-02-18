'BJP cadre-based party, rest are 'family-based'

Shimla: Terming the BJP as the world's biggest cadre -based party with 18 crore membership, the BJP national president J P Nadda said no other political party can match the BJP in its strength and capacity to lead the nation and states. He predicted BJP's return to power in West Bengal with 200-plus seats and also set out a goal for the party's state leadership in Himachal Pradesh to form the next government in 2022.



He endorsed the new slogan "Gram Sabha se Vidhan Sabha" for Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP has recently won panchayat elections in the state for which he complimented Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, party cadres and newly elected representatives.

Nadda, who addressed the party's state executive at Dharamshala, said most political parties in the country from Kashmir to rest of India are family based parties.

He quoted the example of PDP and National Conference and also stated that whether J&K or Haryana, one can easily draw a comparison as how all parties function under one family but the BJP is different –it's like a family.

He said the workers and elected office-bearers of the panchayats should feel lucky being in the "right party"–where any simple worker, if works with dedication and takes everyone along, can rise to the top post.

Here also talked about PM Narendra Modi, who has gained acceptability as global leader as how he led the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic when most powerful nations were unable to find any way out to deal with the crisis.

He claimed that whenever there was a NDA government at the Centre, Himachal Pradesh got liberal help.Whether it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee –who treated Himachal Pradesh as his second home or now Prime Minister Modi, the state was getting special patronage and help.

Nadda asked the party workers to highlight how Modi paved the way for completion of Rohtang Tunnel –a project of strategic importance of the country abandoned by the regime that succeeded the Vajpayee era.

Earlier Nadda was given a warm welcome on reaching Dharamshala. He was also accompanied by MoS (Finance) Anurag Singh Thakur .