BJP building airports only to sell them off: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the BJP is laying the foundation stone of Noida International airport while selling other existing airports in the country.

Addressing a rally organised by Janwadi Party (Socialist), an SP ally, near Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, Akhilesh said "How can the BJP be believed when on one hand it is making new airports, and on the other hand selling the existing ones?"

The Lucknow airport was given on lease to a private company earlier.

The SP chief's comments came on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida.

"One government airport was sold and the other is being made. I fail to understand the reason. BJP said the poor with slippers will travel in aircraft, the poor should let the BJP know how many of them have travelled in planes, he said.

He said the BJP government is engaged in disposing off airports and asked who is profiting from these airports, when even the Delhi Airport is suffering losses.

He asked what will happen to the rights and honour of the people in a country where public property is sold off.

In a country where things are sold off, government institutions are sold off, what will happen to the rights and honour for which Ambedkar gave us the Constitution, what will happen to the future generations? Who will give them jobs, livelihood and reservation?" said the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister at the Janvadi Jankranti Maharally'.

During his address, he asked the Chauhan community to extend its support to him, saying if it comes along the BJP will suffer a historic defeat in the upcoming elections.

JSP is considered to have an influence over voters of Nonia community, concentrated largely in 15 districts of Purvanchal, including Ghazipur, Chandauli, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia region.