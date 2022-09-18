BJP begins LED Rath Yatras for 68 constituencies

shimla: The ruling BJP seems to have really gone much ahead over the opposition Congress in its preparedness for the forthcoming elections for its ground action.



While Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is already touring the state to hold 75 rallies to celebrate 75th year of the state's existence - an official drive funded by the government - the party has chosen to supplement the effort by taking out 68 rath yatras,

one each for every assembly constituency.

"It's basically an LED-equipped modified vehicle to highlight the benefits of the double engine government, welfare programmes of the Centre and state government and their impact, development projects executed during five years and infrastructure growth in the state," Mohit Sood, media incharge at party headquarters said.

The vehicles already flagged off on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday (September 17) for the constituencies also have suggestion boxes for the public to send their ideas for the party's vision document (manifesto) and new initiatives which the next government should take.

The party has proposed to take suggestions from at least 50,000 people before preparing its manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Assembly polls, state party chief Suresh Kashyap said here. Kashyap recalled that a similar exercise was done in 2017 when the party had assimilated suggestions from 7,000 people.