BJD MPs ask Centre to open Awas portal for Odisha people

New Delhi: Raising the voice of Odisha residents, members of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) asked the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately open the Awas Plus Portal of PMAY (G) as six lakh people of the state are not able to get the benefits of the scheme.



While raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, BJD members Dr Sasmit Patra, Dr Amar Patnaik and Sujeet Kumar told the House that the Centre is not opening the Awas Plus Portal of PMAY (G) for the addition of six lakh houses of Odisha which comprises of primary tribals from western, southern and KBK districts of Odisha.

All the three MPs of BJD further stated that even after repeated requests by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Centre has not yet opened the Awas Portal due to which 6 lakh eligible beneficiaries of the state are not to register themselves to get the benefits of the scheme. In contrary to Odisha's demand, the Centre opened the portal for BJP-ruled Karnataka for the addition of 25 lakh houses on January 13, 2022, they said.

Under the PMAY-G, there is a provision for the eligible beneficiaries to get a 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly states such as northeastern states, difficult areas, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh among others.