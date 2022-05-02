'Bishnoi would have been best choice as Haryana Cong prez'

chandigarh: Factionalism in Haryana Congress came to the fore once again as less than four days after former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda's loyalist Udai Bhan was appointed the party's state chief, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said Kuldeep Bishnoi would have been the best choice.

Bishnoi himself has already made it known that he was "very angry" at the developments after Udai Bhan was made State Congress chief in place of Kumari Selja.

Adampur MLA Bishnoi had lobbied hard for a key role in the state unit, but he did not land any post. While he

was speaking to media persons at Chandigarh on

Sunday, Surjewala, who is also the Congress general secretary, was asked about the development.

He said, "Kuldeep Bishnoi would have been the best state unit president, but it is the party's decision who will be the state unit chief."

Surjewala also said that Kumari Selja was doing a good job as PCC president.

While congratulating Udai Bhan, Surjewala said that he believed that Bishnoi was a very able, talented and civilized leader and the party needs leaders like him.